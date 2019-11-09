The Red Cross helps veterans this week to honor Veterans Day

Mary Jane Thomsen joins us to talk about how the Red Cross is helping veterans during this time of honoring. To find out how you can help call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcross.org.

