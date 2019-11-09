The Thread: The Unique Technique

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Just like there are no two snowflakes alike and no fingerprints are the same, our walk is going to look different from others. We all go different places in different ways. But we're all called to bring light to a dark world.

Take Jamie for instance. See how he's found a way to turn fast food into a way to make fast friends. Witness the way an Eagle Scout project turns into a thriving mission to feed hungry children. Learn how a community comes together through a coffee truck.

Find out how knitting is much more than a hobby when it's on a mission.

We're highlighting unique ways to shine, and we're doing it at one of the most unique places in St. Louis: City Museum! Join the fun, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.