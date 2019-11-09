× West City police traffic stop leads to fatal car crash

WEST CITY, Il. – A West City police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Friday, November 8th around 6:30 PM. The officer was stopping the vehicle due to a traffic violation, in addition, the registration displayed on the car returned to a different make, type, and color of vehicle. The 40 year old male driver refused to stop and fled southbound on I-57.

Another car was traveling in the passing lane southbound on I-57. The fleeing driver attempted to pass this vehicle inside the shoulder. The cars collided and the fleeing vehicle came to rest in the center median. The man exited and continued to flee east on foot. While entering the northbound lanes of traffic, the person was struck by another vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating further into the incident. No names involved in the crash have been released.