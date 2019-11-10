A committee committed to stop human trafficking

November 10, 2019
Data pix.

Gateway Transportation center partners with National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis to install human trafficking posters in an effort to create awareness and stop human trafficking. Mary Murphy, a member of the human trafficking poster committee,  and Heather Silverman, the Program Director of the National Council Of Jewish Women St. Louis, join us to talk about the committee committed to stop human trafficking.

