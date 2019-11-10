Aldermen, parents and players hope SLPS will reconsider Roosevelt coach termination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Supporters of ousted Roosevelt High School Football Coach Trey Porter hope the St. Louis Public School District’s Board of Education will reconsider his termination. Porter was fired for violating the district’s social media policy. His supporters say he’s been an incredible role model and none of his communications were part of any improper relationship.

The board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday. The school is in the Tower Grove East neighborhood. The alderwoman representing that ward encourages anyone supporting the coach to contact board members via email before Tuesday. Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia posted a letter signed by several board members indicating the district’s social media policy needs to be reviewed and asked for Porter’s termination to be reconsidered.

“There’s absolutely zero accusations of any improper relationships or conversations back and forth,” said Ingrassia. “It was all about football or academics or making sure kids themselves were safe.”

Players say they look up to Porter as a role model and have witnessed countless selfless deeds. They say he’s helped students who were homeless and needed something as simple as clothing.

“One of our teammates, he didn’t have any food for him or his little siblings or his mother,” said Roosevelt High School football player Jawuan Delancy. “He came and put a refrigerator full of food in the house.”

Some parents say Porter is the type of role model that’s in short supply. One mother said a recent student walkout in support of Porter was an indication of how much he means to students.

“He’s more than just a football coach to those kids,” said Sharonda Cox, a member of the football team mom’s group. “When they (students) did the march, it wasn’t just the football players. If it would have been a football thing, it would have been just the players but no we had the whole school.”

Ingrassia said the board could be meeting in closed session on Tuesday and could discuss the possible reinstatement of Porter. Cox hopes there’s a big turnout for Tuesday’s meeting.

Email the SLPS B of Ed before 11/12 asking them to reconsider the termination of Trey Porter. Dorothy.Rohde-Collins@slps.org

Natalie.Vowell@slps.org

Joyce.Roberts@slps.org

Donna.Jones@slps.org

Susan.Jones@slps.org

Adam.Layne@slps.org

Tracee.Miller@slps.org

Kelvin.Adams@slps.org pic.twitter.com/BwVutTzj93 — Christine Ingrassia (@chryssi) November 10, 2019

38.627003 -90.199404