Billikens Beat Valpo, Improve to 2-0

The Billikens beat Valparaiso 81-70 to improve to 2-0 on the young season. SLU was led by Jordan Goodwin with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. Sophomore Demarius Jacobs had a career high 20 points. The Bills next game is also at home when they play Eastern Washington on Wednesday night.