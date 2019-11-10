NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 15: Jordan Goodwin #0 of the Saint Louis Billikens reacts after a basket in the second half against the Dayton Flyers during the quarterfinals of the 2019 Atlantic 10 men's basketball tournament at Barclays Center on March 15, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Billikens Beat Valpo, Improve to 2-0
The Billikens beat Valparaiso 81-70 to improve to 2-0 on the young season. SLU was led by Jordan Goodwin with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. Sophomore Demarius Jacobs had a career high 20 points. The Bills next game is also at home when they play Eastern Washington on Wednesday night.