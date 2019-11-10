ER admissions for adolescent sexual abuse have doubled

Though children sexual abuse rates are declining, health experts say admissions to ERs for adolescent sexual abuse have more than doubled. Dr. Jesse Helton, an assistant professor of social work at St. Louis University College For Public Health And Social Justice, explains why this may be happening with tips on how to talk to your children about sexual abuse.

