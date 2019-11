Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Downtown St. Louis is soaring to new heights with the addition of the new wheel and new apartments going up in Ballpark Village. Missy Kelley, Executive President and CEO of downtown St. Louis, joined us this morning to talk about how downtown is getting its groove back.

Design Downtown STL allows you to get involved! Visit downtownstl.org to fill out a survey of what you hope to see in downtown St. Louis.