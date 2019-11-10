John Mozeliak Talking Cardinals

The Cardinals admitted there was a sense of urgency over the past few off-seasons after missing the playoffs.   After returning to October baseball in 2019, what is the plan for 2020?   Also, does the Cardinals roster measure up to the Astros and Nationals?   FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks it over with the Cardinals President of Baseball Operations.

