McCluer Coach Howard Brown 1-1

He grew up in the Berkeley area, played football there, and later coached McCluer South-Berkeley for over a decade. But after some redistricting, Howard Brown found himself down the street as the new football coach at McCluer. The Comets (9-2) will play St. Mary's next week for a District Championship. FOX-2's Martin Kilcoyne catches up with the Head Coach to talk about his Comets team, but also his coaching philosophy.