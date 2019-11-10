McCluer Coach Howard Brown 1-1

Posted 10:37 pm, November 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:38PM, November 10, 2019
Data pix.

He grew up in the Berkeley area, played football there, and later coached McCluer South-Berkeley for over a decade.   But after some redistricting, Howard Brown found himself down the street as the new football coach at McCluer.  The Comets (9-2) will play St. Mary's next week for a District Championship.  FOX-2's Martin Kilcoyne catches up with the Head Coach to talk about his Comets team, but also his coaching philosophy.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.