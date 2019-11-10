Perron Scores in Overtime, Blues Win Streak at Seven!

After the Blues had surrendered a two goal lead, it was David Perron scoring the game winning goal in overtime, giving them a 3-2 win on Saturday night against the Flames in Calgary. Perron’s goal increases the Blues winning streak to seven.

The Blues had taken a 2-0 lead on goals by Ivan Barbashev and Ryan O’Reilly. But two third period goals by the Flames, including the St. Louis native, Matthew Tkachuk tied the contest, 2-2.

Perron’s winning goal came on a Blues power play in the overtime period.

The Blues finished their road trip with a perfect 4-0 record.

The Arizona Coyotes come to St. Louis on Tuesday, November 12. The Blues will play five of their next six games at home, The Enterprise Center.

 

