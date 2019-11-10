St. Louisans enjoy final day of fall temperatures before cold snap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cold weather is on the way, but fall is making one final stand.

Many are taking advantage of these fall temps. Some are working, raking leaves and putting up holiday lights. But, it’s also great weather for play.

“It’s a golf outing on Veterans Day but the weather is going to drop out tomorrow, so we decided to go for today. We'll get some sunshine and maybe a bee sting,” joked Mark Konersman.

What a difference a day can make, it's a lesson learned from past outings when he found himself golfing in the snow.

“We’d watch the ball roll towards the cup, and it accumulates snow. We really had some real freezeouts," he said.

So many are trying to squeeze in what they can while they can before the bottom drops out.

Winter doesn’t officially start until December 21, but it seems like we’re going to feel those temps for quite sometime before that.