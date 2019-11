× St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – DeSmet’s Mekhi Wingo – November 9, 2019

The St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for November 9, 2019 is DeSmet football player Mekhi Wingo.

The talented junior defensive lineman leads the Spartans with 13 quarterback sacks. Wingo is one of the leaders on the DeSmet defense and has helped them to an 11-0 season so far.