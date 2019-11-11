Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

1 person dead after fire at Hannibal apartment complex

Posted 10:54 am, November 11, 2019, by
HANNIBAL, Mo. – A cigarette is blamed for a fire at a northeast Missouri public housing complex that killed one person.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that the fire broke out early Saturday at the Hannibal Housing Authority High Rise Apartments near downtown. The victim’s name has not been released. No one else was hurt.

Fire officials say the blaze was determined to be an accident caused by smoking. The fire was contained to one room.

Hannibal, with about 17,500 residents, is about 120 miles north of St. Louis.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.