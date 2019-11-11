A new ‘Whole Health’ approach to treating our veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The problems of opioid overuse, chronic pain, and health challenges in the lives of our veterans have prompted the Veterans Health Administration to begin a massive cultural transformation. The shift is from a problem-based disease care system to a patient-centered system focused more on supporting health and well-being.

The key to this transformation is the development and implementation of the whole health system.

Dr. Benjamin Kligler, acting executive director of the VHA Office of Patient-Centered Care and Cultural Transformation, joins Fox 2 News to discuss the VA’s “Whole Health” approach.