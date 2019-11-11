× Bi-state police chase involving stolen vehicle ends with one suspect in custody

ST. LOUIS – A suspect was in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase from Granite City into North St. Louis Monday morning.

Police say the chase started at a car dealership in Granite City where three vehicles were stolen. Officers chased the stolen vehicles onto Interstate 270 into Missouri topping speeds of 120 miles per hour.

During the pursuit, one of the stolen vehicles crashed at Riverview and Scranton just before 3:00 a.m.

The driver then left the vehicle and ran into a wooded area nearby. That person was captured and arrested with the help of a Saint Louis City Police canine.

The name of the suspect wasn’t immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.