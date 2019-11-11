C3 Fitness: Balance training is as important as cardio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - You know balance is key to juggling work, family, and relationships. But it's often an overlooked component to your fitness. Challenge yourself with this routine 2-3 times a week to see your stability improve.

Lateral Lunge To Balance

12 reps of each move on each side with a 20-second rest in between each move. Complete 2-3 rounds of this circuit.

1. Stand with feet hip-width apart.

2. Step directly out to the side with left foot and lower into a squat. Keep right leg straight.

3. Push off left foot to stand and raise knee, balancing on right leg.

4. Repeat for 12 reps, then switch sides.

One Leg Shoulder Press

1. With a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand, shift weight onto left leg. Lift right foot off floor.

2. Keeping core engaged, press dumbbells overhead.

3. Repeat for 12 reps, then switch legs.

Single-Leg Deadlift To Balance

1. Stand with feet hip-width apart. Shift weight onto right leg.

2. Extend left leg back as you bow forward until chest is parallel to floor.

3. Stand up and bring left knee to chest. Repeat for 12 reps, then switch sides.

Side Plank With Leg Lifts

1. Place right hand on floor and extend legs, keeping them stacked.

2. Lift and lower right leg for 12 reps.

3. Switch sides.

Skaters

1. Start with feet hip-width apart with weight slightly on right leg.

2. Push off right leg to jump laterally over onto left leg and hold for 2 seconds.

3. Push off your left leg to jump laterally over onto the right leg and hold for 2 seconds. Repeat for 12 reps on each side