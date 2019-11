Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. - Veterans Day is the day where we honor our nation`s finest. This year the weather is playing a huge factor in events being held across the metro area.

The St. Peters Veterans Day Ceremony has been moved indoors to the Cultural Arts Centre at St. Peters City Hall. The ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

Guest speaker Betty Gonzale will be in attendance.

Belleville Ceremony at 11:00 am Monday moved indoors to Belleville City Hall.