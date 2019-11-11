Contact 2: Results for Army veteran dealing with moldy storage unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Blake Beineke says his family’s belongings were covered in mold.

“The first 10 feet, as soon as you opened it up, you could see blue and green spores everywhere. A lot of our stuff fabric-wise has to be thrown away. It can’t be cleaned," Beineke said.

Finding the fungus couldn’t have come at a worse time. Blake is a retired Army Ranger. In May, he moved his wife and young son back to St.Louis from Fort Benning, Georgia.

“Moved in with the in-laws to save up money for a house. Put all of our stuff in storage,” Beineke said.

Less than two years after serving in Afghanistan, Blake found himself battling The Jenkins Organization, owners of Valley Park Storage.

“My wife and I have left I don’t know how many voicemails. We’ve called just trying to hunt people down to get answers, trying to get help," he said.

That’s when Contact 2 got involved. We reached out to the company to figure out how mold was able to grow inside the climate-controlled storage facility advertised on the company’s website.

A representative told us the Beineke's were the first tenants to complain of a mold issue at the property. The company says it determined a faulty waterproofing membrane on a portion of the facility caused the problem.

In a statement, they added: “We will continue to work towards exceeding our customers’ expectations and work diligently to resolve any issues that may arise in a timely manner. We appreciate to opportunity to work with the Beinekes on a resolution.”

“We just want to move into our home and move on but we’re stuck,” Beineke said.

The Beinekes eventually moved into their home and now they’re trying to move on. We helped the family and the company reach an agreement. The company paid to clean the mold damaged items and have them professionally moved to the Beineke’s new home.

