Doctor says it’s not just about ‘what’ we eat but ‘when’

ST. LOUIS – A new book by a wellness officer at the Cleveland Clinic and the chief medical consultant on "The Dr. Oz Show" says we can dramatically change our health not just by our food choices but also by watching the clock.

New York Times best-selling author Dr. Michael Roizen joins Fox 2 News to discuss his book “What to Eat When: A Strategic Plan to Improve Your Health and Life Through Food.”

Dr. Roizen will be appearing at the 41st Annual St. Louis Jewish Book Festival tonight at the Staenberg Family Complex in Creve Coeur.

 

