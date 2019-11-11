First snow, near-record cold are on the way for the St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Rain will develop early Monday morning and then mix briefly with sleet and snow before changing to all snow by mid-morning. The entire area should have snow falling by noon.

The snow will taper off to flurries between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p. m. The ground is still warm from the weekend so that will keep the accumulations fairly light ranging from a dusting to a few spots of 2 inches. As temperatures drop below freezing this afternoon some slushy/slick roads are likely to develop.

Impacts on Monday morning rush look pretty limited, but the drive home may be a problem as temps will drop well below freezing by sunset. Wind chills by this afternoon will plummet into the teens.

Monday night will be windy and very cold with near record lows between 10 and 15 and wind chills nearing zero by Tuesday morning