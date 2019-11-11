Market Street Buffet offers free buffet for all retired and active duty military members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Casino Queen's Market Street Buffet honors retired and active-duty military members with a free meal for Veterans Day.

From 11 a.m to 7 p.m., all retired and active-duty military members will be able to receive a free meal at Market Street Buffet when they present a valid military ID.

Market Street Buffet has been serving free food to veterans for two years now and management sees it as a nice way to give back to the men and women who have served our country. Chef Alex Eusebio has cooked up an impressive buffet lineup, including in-house desserts that are made fresh daily.

Terry Hanger, president of Casino Queen, invited all veterans to join them at Market Street.

"While a single meal cannot fully express the depth of our appreciation for their service and dedication to protecting our freedom, we hope they will accept this gesture as a token of our gratitude, and we will be honored to have the opportunity to serve them as our guests here at Casino Queen on Veterans Day," he said.