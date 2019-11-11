× Jackknifed semi-truck closes eastbound I-70 in Foristell

FORISTELL, Mo. – The first major snowfall of the season is causing plenty of heartache for drivers across Missouri and Illinois ahead of Monday afternoon rush hour.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported eastbound Interstate 70 had been closed in Foristell just past highways T and W for an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

As forecasted earlier today, the drive home will be a problem as temperatures drop well below freezing by sunset, with wind chills plummeting into the teens by this afternoon.

