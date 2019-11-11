Judge: University of Missouri violated open records law

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A judge has found that the University of Missouri knowingly violated the state’s open records law by overestimating the cost to provide records to an animal rights group.

The Columbia Missourian reports that a Boone County judge sided Friday with the group Animal Rescue, Media & Education, also known as the Beagle Freedom Project.

It was initially told it would cost $82,000 to get records about 179 dogs and cats used in university research. The group sued in 2016, alleging that the cost was so high it effectively prevents the public from accessing information.

Before the case went to trial this summer, the university lowered the bill for accessing the records to $8,950. It said in a statement that it was “committed to being transparent” and was reviewing its options.