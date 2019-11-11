× Man found shot to death inside pickup truck in Moline Acres

ST. LOUIS COUNTY- Police are investigating a shooting in north St. Louis County after a man was found dead inside a pickup truck.

The man was found in the truck on Portage Drive in Moline Acres around 12:15 a.m.

Few details regarding the fatal shooting have been released, investigators have no suspects or motive.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (314) 615-5000