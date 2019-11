Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Did you see bright flash or hear a loud boom Monday night? Around 8:50 p.m. the Fox 2/News 11 phones lit up as viewers call about hearing a loud boom or bright flash of blue light in the western St. Louis Metro Area.

Viewers said the boom was so loud that homes were shaken.

Fox 2 Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman says it was most likely a meteor from the Taurid Meteor Shower burning up as it entered Earth’s atmosphere.