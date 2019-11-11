Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Missouri men arrested in death of Illinois man

November 11, 2019
SIKESTON, Mo.-  A Missouri man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in Carbondale, Illinois.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that 21-year-old Tyren Jawan Johnson of Sikeston is charged with first-degree murder. He is jailed on $2 million bond.

A 28-year-old man was killed Nov. 5 in Carbondale. Authorities sought three suspects and believed some or all were in southeast Missouri. The investigation led to a Sikeston apartment, where Johnson was arrested without incident Thursday.

Police say they found two guns hidden in the apartment along with $15,000 worth of illegal drugs, including crack cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana. A 20-year-old Charleston man who also was in the apartment was charged with drug and gun crimes.

Authorities continue the search for the other two suspects in the killing.

