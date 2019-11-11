Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Movie ‘The Ghost Who Walks’ shot in STL, will be screened at St. Louis International Film Festival

Posted 11:42 am, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:58AM, November 11, 2019
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis International Film Festival has grown into one of the premier gatherings in the country to high-light movies, documentaries, and special event programs.

The film festival runs through November 17 and will screen 389 films over the next week and a half. Including feature films, documentaries, and shorts.

Cody Stokes, director of "The Ghost Who Walks," visits Fox 2 News to discuss this thriller, which was filmed in St. Louis.

"The Ghost Who Walks"
Friday, November 15 at 9:30 p.m.
Tivoli Theater

The festival schedule, ticket and venue information, and a complete list of films are available at Cinemastlouis.org.

