Pet of the Week: Meet White Sox

ST. LOUIS – White Sox is a 9.5-year-old domestic shorthair cat with lots of personalities.

He came to the Metro East Humane Society from a hoarding situation and has adjusted to shelter life very comfortably. White Sox is a big lover and wants to snuggle up to everyone he meets.

His adoption fees are waived in honor of senior pet month!

You can visit Cooper at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.