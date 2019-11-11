Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Pet of the Week: Meet White Sox

Posted 11:09 am, November 11, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS –  White Sox is a 9.5-year-old domestic shorthair cat with lots of personalities.

He came to the Metro East Humane Society from a hoarding situation and has adjusted to shelter life very comfortably. White Sox is a big lover and wants to snuggle up to everyone he meets.

His adoption fees are waived in honor of senior pet month!

You can visit Cooper at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.