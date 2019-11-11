Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Police identify man found shot to death in pickup truck

Posted 2:34 pm, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 02:35PM, November 11, 2019

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department have identified a man found shot to death overnight inside a pickup truck in Moline Acres.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, Moline Acres police responded to the 9800 block of Portage Drive around 12:10 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Officers found the body of 40-year-old Gregory Pickett inside a truck on the block.

St. Louis County detectives believe Pickett was shot while he was sitting in his truck and then struck another parked car in the street.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

