Presidential Libraries, Museums and More: Rutherford B. Hayes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Our great American road trip takes us to the Buckeye state and the Northwestern Ohio home of our 19th U.S. President, Rutherford B. Hayes. We'll show you why every Presidential Library follows in the footsteps of this location. Hayes, the Civil War General and Veteran has a unique collection unlike any other that still continues today!

We also follow the footsteps of Abraham Lincoln in the digital age as researchers try to determine the difference between A. Lincoln and Abraham Lincoln. Plus, we're loco-motivated to find out the logistics behind the famed 4141 train.

Plus, Maxine Waters with some words of wisdom at her alma mater in St. Louis.