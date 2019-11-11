SLU student fatally wounded in front of two young sons; family left grieving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis University student was shot and killed in front of her two young sons after a bullet came through her apartment window.

Family members identified the victim as 27-year-old Kanika Martin.

Martin’s family said she moved to St. Louis two years ago from Texas and recently enrolled at St. Louis University, majoring in business. The family said her two boys, ages 1 and 3, are left without their mother.

According to the family, Martin had big dreams of one day owning her own business and a smile that would light up any room.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department said someone fired shots into her apartment window in the 11000 block of Sagunto Court around midnight on Monday.

Martin had been sitting on the couch with her two boys when the shots rang out. She died at the scene.

Family members said Martin’s father held her in his arms until police arrived.

Police said they have a person of interest in custody.

“She just went back to school, she was in college, she encouraged her mother to go back to college with her. They were going to college together,” said Felecia Martin, Kanika’s aunt. “She was working, she was doing the things needed to be done. Why her life was taken from us, God only knows.”

Anyone with information on Kanika Martin’s murder is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.