Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Author Tessa Greenspant is known as one of the most influential women in the St. Louis business community, but her life started with very humble beginnings.

Greenspant went from extreme poverty to becoming a powerful business leader, which led to her write about in her international best selling book From Outhouse to Penthouse. She joined FOX 2 to discuss her inspiring message to dream big.