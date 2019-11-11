Tim’s Travels: FOX 2’s Fabulous Fox Holiday Deals!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Save $20 or more on 7 shows at the Fabulous Fox!

FOX 2 and the Fabulous Fox Theatre have teamed up to spread some cheer this holiday season and help you save money on 7 great holiday shows coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre during the month of November!

Save $20 or more when you use the promo code FOX2 at the box office or click here to purchase tickets online. Check out FOX 2’s Fabulous Fox Holiday Deals!

FOX 2’s Fabulous Fox Holiday Deals are good through midnight on Tuesday, November 12th