Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

TKO: For Mizzou, Boring is worse than Bad

Posted 10:43 pm, November 11, 2019, by
Data pix.

The Missouri Tigers losing streak has featured just 21 points in 3 games.  It's a reminder that boring is even worse than bad.  It's the focus of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.