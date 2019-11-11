Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

TKO: Perron’s Third Act

David Perron is in his third go round with the Blues and he's playing better than ever.   He's on pace for 36 goals, which would be a career high.   It's the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

