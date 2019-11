Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Patricks Center and The Kaufman Fund is holding a coat giveaway for veterans in need for Veterans Day.

Eligible veterans already involved in St. Patrick's programs will be able to pick up free coats, hats, and gloves at the St. Patrick's Center from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday.

