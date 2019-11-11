Winter storm makes for long commute home Monday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - The evening rush lasted into the late hours of the night on Monday and some drivers sat in traffic all night trying to get home from work. The snow and ice caused huge issues on the road especially for drivers on I-70 in St. Charles County and 364 in the Maryland Heights area. There were also reports of black ice on parts of 141, Lindbergh and highway 109.

FOX 2 will be keeping a close eye on the roads starting at 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning for any possible refreezing.