Woman dies after getting shot through a window in Spanish Lake

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. - A woman has died after police said she was shot through a window of a home in Spanish Lake overnight.
Officers were called to The Spanish Cove Apartments near Bellefontaine Road around 12:30 a.m. after shots were fired.
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.
Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (314) 615-5000.