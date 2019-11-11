You Paid For It: Krewson still waiting confirmation on freeholder nominees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is running into trouble getting her nominees confirmed to the city and county’s Board of Freeholders by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

The Freeholders, the group who followed Better Together, will study issues like whether the city and county should consolidate. Their recommendations will be submitted to voters for a decision in about a year.

The Better Together plan went down in flames. Municipal mayors collected signatures to activate the Board of Freeholders.

Mayor Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page each name nine people to the Board of Freeholders, while Governor Mike Parson gets to appoint one member as well.

All the city and county picks must be okayed by their respective legislative bodies. But so far, Mayor Krewson's picks have not been approved. The city board of aldermen has said there’s not enough geographical diversity in Krewson’s selections.

Meanwhile, Sam Page has succeeded in getting his choices seated. But he’s said the Freeholders Board won't take any major action until the city's picks are seated.