12-year-old dies nearly a month after being struck by an officer’s vehicle

ST. LOUIS - A child has died after being hit by a police vehicle last month. Akeelah Jackson, 12, was critically injured by a St. Louis County Police SUV. She was hit at Halls Ferry Road and Canaan Avenue.

A St. Louis County Police Officer driving the SUV that struck Akeelah was placed on administrative leave. Police say the officer’s lights and sirens were not activated when a suspect with questionable vehicle registration was pursued.

A data box from the police vehicle determined the pursuit lasted 32 seconds and reach a peak speed of 59 miles per hour in 30 mile per hour zone.