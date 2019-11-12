Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Anheuser-Busch buys out Craft Brew Alliance

Posted 5:56 am, November 12, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - The Bud Knight has conquered yet another kingdom!

According to a Monday announcement,  Anheuser-Busch acquired The Craft Brew Alliance which includes Widmer Brothers and Redhook Brewing companies for less than it could have just a few months ago. The biggest surprise was the price at which they bought the company at; a mere $16.50 per share.

In 2016 Busch struck a deal with the craft brew alliance to buy the company for an increased price at $22 dollars a share that year. Then $23.50 in year two and $24.50 in year three, but that deal failed to happen.  Last summer when White Claw rose to popularity the beer markets were affected, and shares of craft brew plummeted to less than $8 dollars.

Craft brew alliance includes several big-name beers like Kona, Omission, Square Mile Cider and many more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.