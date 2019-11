Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - When it comes to recycling, we may be doing it all wrong. In fact, putting trash in recycling costs the recycling system more than $300 million each year.

Some of the items that end up in recycling bins can damage recycling equipment, harm workers, or shut down a facility entirely.

In honor of America Recycles Week, Fox 2 welcomes Keefe Harrison, CEO of the Recycling Partnership, the discuss how we as consumers can do a better job of recycling.