× Board of Freeholders first meeting scheduled for Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Board of Freeholders are scheduled to meet for the first time on Tuesday morning in St. Louis City Hall.

The group will come up with a plan to combine St. Louis City and County. Unlike the Better Together Plan, the new initiative would not require a statewide vote.

The state and county appointees have been approved but St. Louis City nominees have not been.

We are told many Aldermen disagree with the Mayor’s nominees. However, County Executive Sam Page says no substantial decisions will be made until the city’s Freeholders are confirmed.