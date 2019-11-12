× Board of Freeholders holds first meeting without St. Louis city members

ST. LOUIS – A You Paid For It follow-up on a report from Monday night. The Board of Freeholders, a group of city and county leaders who could decide the future of St. Louis city and county held their first meeting Tuesday without the nine members from the city of St. Louis.

The appointees from St. Louis County, along with the governor’s pick met in the board of aldermen chambers at St. Louis city hall. The St. Louis city choices that have been submitted by Mayor Krewson have not yet been confirmed by the board of aldermen.

Mayor Krewson says she`s willing to work with aldermanic leaders to come to an agreement on the city’s choices to be on the freeholder’s board.

The board not expected to make in major decisions until the city members are installed.