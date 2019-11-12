× Cardinals and pitcher Adam Wainwright agree on contract for 2020 season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Pitcher Adam Wainwright, 38, will be returning for a 16th season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2020. The free-agent has signed a one-year contract for next season. The team did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.

This contract will make Wainwright the Cardinals pitcher with the third most seasons. Jesse Haines and Bob Gibson are the only pitchers ahead of him. The two-time World Series Champion and ranks 8th among active pitchers in wins. He missed a significant amount of 2011, 2015 and 2018 seasons with injuries.

Adam Wainwright first appeared in a Cardinals uniform in 2005. In 2019 the 3-time All-Star is in a had a new role at the back end of the rotation. A role where he can also mentor some of the young arms in the rotation. FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked it over with Wainwright this spring at Miller Park. Check out this previous report:

