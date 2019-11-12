Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt named NL Manager of the Year

Mike Shildt #8 of the St. Louis Cardinals takes the field prior to game one of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium on October 11, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals wins NL Manager of the Year award.

