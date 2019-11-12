UCM student fatally wounded in campus apartment; father wants to know why charges haven’t been filed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Zach Abron was a star running back at Francis Howell High School, earned All-American honors at Mizzou, and even had a short stint in the NFL. He’s regarded as a tough guy. But nothing prepared him and his family having to hear that his son, Stephon, had been shot and killed while at college last Monday.

“He was a loving kid. He had a heart for God; had a heart for God at a young age,” Zach said.

Stephon Abron was shot and killed in his on-campus apartment last Monday afternoon at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. He was 20.

Three people were in the room when Stephon was shot. Zach says no charges have been filed yet but they are looking for answers.

“I don’t know all the details yet. Who all was doing what,” Zach said. “We are seeking charges to be brought… What we was told by campus police is that there are pending charges.”

Zach Abron says the family has hired an attorney and will get their answers. Right now, he wishes to focus on his son's memorable life.

“(Stephon) was funny. Enjoyed to laugh. Played games. He loved his brothers and sisters,” Zach said.

Stephon graduated from St. Charles High School and was studying aviation at Central Missouri. He got to watch his dad play football at Mizzou and professionally.

Zach says his son’s flight instructor told him Stephon was different.

“He said Stephon would have two things in his bag: his instructions for aviation and his Bible,” he said.

And although he finds himself asking God why his son had to be killed, Zach says he’s still able to remember all the good times with Stephon.

“He looked at things in a different way. I thank God every morning for the opportunity to spend these 20 years with him,” he said.

Visitation services for Stephon Abron will be Friday, November 15 at Newcomer Funeral Home in St. Peters from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral is slated for Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in St. Charles. Both events will be open to the public.