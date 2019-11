Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Firearms deer hunting season starts this Saturday. It is also the fourth year The Department of Conservation is undertaking mandatory testing for Chronic Wasting Disease, a fatal deer illness.

Urban Wildlife Biologist Erin Shank explains all hunters harvesting deer this Saturday and Sunday, November 16-17, within 29 select

counties of the CWD management zone are required to take each animal harvested to one of 64 sample collection stations.

