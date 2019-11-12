Former President Jimmy Carter admitted to hospital for procedure to relieve pressure on his brain

Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
ATLANTA (WGHP) – Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted to the hospital Monday night for a procedure, The Carter Center announced.

Carter, 95, was admitted to Emory University Hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding due to recent falls.

The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

“President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” The Carter Center said in a statement.

Carter fell in his Plains, Georgia home Oct. 21, according to The Carter Center. It was the second time Carter has taken a fall recently.

